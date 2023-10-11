Zamfara Offers Support For 66 Students Evacuated From Sudan

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has taken a compassionate step to assist 66 students from the state evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

The students sponsored by the State Government were evacuated from Sudan due to the ongoing war.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that on Monday, the Commissioner of Education briefed members of the State Executive Council on the intervention of the Government.

He added that 14 out of 66 students who were studying nursing could not take their final exams due to the war in Sudan.

The statement read in part, “Last month, Governor Dauda Lawal authorised the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology to make arrangements with the Sudanese University management to conduct exams for 14 Zamfara students, to be held in Nigeria, which is not among the four designated examination centres of the University across the world.

“The State Government requested the approval of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto teaching hospital facilities for the examination.

“The Zamfara State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Dauda Lawal, displayed exemplary compassion by covering the flight expenses, accommodation, and feeding of three examiners from Sudan University who came to Nigeria for the exams. This gesture exemplifies the government’s commitment to supporting education and creating a conducive environment for learning.

“The Zamfara State Government transported and accommodated 14 students from Gusau to Sokoto, where they took their final exams from September 23rd to September 30th, 2023.

“Moreover, the government is arranging full scholarships for the remaining 52 students to complete their studies at various universities in Nigeria.

“The Ministry has already collected the names of 30 students out of the 52 who have completed their documentation with the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja. The documentation is required for their placement in Nigerian universities. Once all documentation is complete, the Ministry will facilitate the placement of the remaining 12 students.”