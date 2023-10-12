Nigeria Draw Hosts Cote d’Ivoire For 2023 AFCON

Nigeria have been drawn against hosts Cote d’Ivoire in Group A of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw was held at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

Other teams in the Super Eagles group for the competition are Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria were placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw event attended by representatives of the participating teams including the continent’s football legends like Mikel Obi, Taribo West, and Yaya Toure.

The Super Eagles had lost to Guinea-Bissau in the qualification race for the competition but topped the group standing. They had also faced them in the last edition of the AFCON held in Cameroon last year. Nigeria defeated them 0-2.

The host nation last battled the three-time African champions in South Africa. That was in 2013 as the Nigerian side ran out 2-1 victors in the quarter-finals and en route to lifting the continental trophy.

Senegal are the defending champions of the competition following their defeat of Egypt in Cameroon. That was their first title since the tournament began.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations Draw

This is the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON):

The groups are set. ✅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 is now ready to kick off in January! 🇨🇮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Xxanb9FDzp — CAF (@CAF_Online) October 12, 2023

Group A

Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

Group B

Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C

Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

Group D

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

Group F

Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

All group winners and runners-up and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.

Twenty-four teams will be taking part in the delayed competition billed for January 13 and February 11, 2024. The tournament was supposed to hold this year but moved following the 2022 World Cup which was held in December.