FULL LIST: Group Stage Draws For 2023 AFCON

The draw for the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday evening.
Nigeria’s Super Eagles are up against the hosts Cote d’Ivoire alongside Guinea-Bissau and Guinea.
Twenty teams will be taking part in the delayed competition billed for January 13 and February 11, 2024.
2023 Africa Cup of Nations Draw
Below is the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations, made in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday:
Group A
Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau
Group B
Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique
Group C
Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia
Group D
Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola
Group E
Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia
Group F
Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania
All group winners and runners-up and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.