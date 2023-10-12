Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps YPP, Joins APC

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a brief plenary session on Thursday, Ubah’s defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

Ubah, however, did not explain the irreconcilable differences.

The letter further explained that Ubah’s decision is in the interest of his constituents.

Ubah was the sole member of the YPP in the 10th Senate before his defection to the APC.