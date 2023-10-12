Tinubu Asks Supreme Court To Dismiss Atiku’s Appeal

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The President described the appeal as abusive in nature and prayed for its dismissal.

The President insisted that the PDP presidential candidate (Atiku) and his party failed to prove all their allegations and submissions at the Tribunal.

Tinubu submitted that the tribunal was correct in arriving at its verdict and affirming his election.

He urged the apex court to affirm the decision of the lower court while dismissing the appeal in its entirety, as the same is lacking in merit and bona fide.

Atiku and the PDP had filed a petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election which was held on February 25, 2023.

The petitioners, among several other issues raised, alleged that the election was marred with irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

They also alleged that Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were not qualified to contest and did not win the election by the majority of lawful votes cast.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in its judgment on September 6, however, held that Atiku failed to prove all the averments in his petition.

The PDP candidate subsequently filed an appeal before the apex court on September 18, 2023.

In the 35 grounds notice of appeal, the appellants submitted that the Tribunal’s findings were done with “grave errors and gross misrepresentation” which resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

Consequently, the appellants are praying for the Supreme Court to set aside the entire findings and conclusions of the tribunal.