Tinubu Fair To South-East, Has Other ‘Good Things’ For Region, Says Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah believes President Bola Tinubu has been fair to the South-East, maintaining that the Nigerian leader has more “good things” in stock for the region.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the upper lawmaking body had dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), becoming the party’s first senator from the South-East State.

Despite many arguing that the South-East is not APC’s stronghold with the party performing abysmally in the 2023 election in the area, the lawmaker said President Tinubu has been fair to the region.

“For someone winning election back to back, you know that you must be close to your people and you must always consult widely with your people. So for me to join the APC, I did my consultation and then I listened to the voice of my people,” he said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“If you look at the APC today, you will discover that the President [Bola Tinubu] has been super fair to the South-East irrespective of our votes during the elections. Giving us the minister of works [David Umahi] is something that would not have been possible in the past. [There are] other appointments that are coming and so many other good things he wants to do for our people.”

He said the region has much to benefit from keying into the APC and does not want the South-East to be left behind.

“So, it is very important for us now to join the centre party so that we would not be left behind,” he said, adding that “the entire South-East is joining where I am going”.

“Just watch and see what is going to be in the next few weeks,” he noted, saying some of the people expected to join the APC include senators and other major stakeholders in the South-East.