Amotekun Raids Criminal Hideout, Arrests Robbery Suspects In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named, Amotekun Corps, have busted the hideout of some suspected robbers in Akure, the state capital.

During the operation, several stolen properties were recovered, while five suspects including a couple were arrested.

The Amotekun corps traced the suspects to their residence in Cannaanland Street, Ijoka area of the city at about noon on Friday.

It was gathered that the suspects brought a vehicle to move the stolen items away to another destination before they were caught.

Meanwhile, residents of the street have been complaining about their properties being stolen, not knowing that the robbers were residing in the same street with them.

Some of the residents came out to identify their properties among the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

Thereafter, the suspects were evacuated to the headquarters of Amotekun in Akure for further investigations into the incident.