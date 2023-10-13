Chelsea Goalkeeper Sanchez’s Save Voted Premier League’s Best In September

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s stunning stop to deny Aston Villa forward Nicolo Zaniolo has been named the Premier League Save of the Month for September.

The save was made after a Villa set-piece during the two teams’ meeting last month at Stamford Bridge. Midfielder Boubacar Kamara headed a Villa corner back into danger and found Zaniolo eight yards out.

The Blues feared the worst but Sanchez was equal to the effort, brilliantly tipping Zaniolo’s powerful close-range volley over the bar.

Sanchez overcame competition from five other Premier League goalkeepers to win the honour, which is awarded after a public vote.

“It was a game with a lot of saves in it,” Chelsea website quoted Sanchez to have said on receiving the prize at Cobham this week.

“I did a similar save five minutes before that one, left-footer, volley, so I was getting ready for a similar shot. There were a lot of bodies in the way as well, so I just got ready, tried to see the ball and react to it.

‘It’s a personal trophy, it’s an amazing feeling, but now it’s time to get some team awards as well,’ added Sanchez.

Sanchez has enjoyed a promising start to his Chelsea career with four clean sheets in his first 10 appearances for the Blues, and this award is another feather in his cap.