No Casualty Recorded In Ijora Tanker Explosion – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government on Friday said that no casualty was recorded in the tanker explosion in the Ijora area of Lagos State.

Eleven vehicles were destroyed on Thursday as a tanker exploded at the Lagos Quadrapont Bridge better known as Iganmu Bridge.

Briefing reporters during the visit of some state cabinet members who visited the scene on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said there is no truth in the reports making the rounds that some lives were lost to the fire incident.

Describing such reports as fake news, Omotoso urged people to stop posting misleading videos.

“I have seen some videos of fire from other places that people mischievously said was what happened here at Ijora and I have seen some reports that people died here, but I would like to announce to you that we haven’t lost anybody in this fire. About 11 vehicles were involved and now as you can see our people are trying to clear the place,” the commissioner was quoted as saying in a statement.

Omotoso commended all the first responders for their prompt response to the accident while also assuring residents that the site would soon be cleared of the burnt vehicles to ensure the free flow of traffic on the axis.

He also corrected insinuations that the accident was due to a bad road, saying the state government had been carrying out palliative works on the road to ensure smooth transportation around the axis.

Other Cabinet members at the site include the Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and his Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations counterpart, Gbenga Oyerinde as well as Special Adviser on Works Engr. Olayinka Adekunle