Otti Flags Off Reconstruction Of 6.7km Port Harcourt Road In Aba

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has flagged off the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the commercial nerve center of the state.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to bringing the road back to its former glory and enhancing its economic viability.

At the 6.8-kilometer road’s flag-off ceremony at number 1 Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Otti said the reconstruction was not just a political show for short-term gain but rather a comprehensive effort to restore the road’s resilience and economic significance.

The governor was joined by his wife, Mrs. Preciliar Otti, and the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, among other top government officials in the flag off of one of the most deplorable federal roads in the state awarded to Julius Berger.

Symbolically flagging off the project, Otti mounted one of the bulldozers and started the engine while addressing the jubilant crowd who came out in their numbers to herald the flag-off exercise.

He noted that the event aims to take another strategic step toward achieving one of his major campaign promises, namely to permanently break the jinx of Port Harcourt Road and resurrect the long-abandoned commercial activity along that corridor.