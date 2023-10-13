Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management For FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new board and management for the Federal Roads Maintainance Agency (FERMA).
This is according to a Friday statement from presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.
He said they are to serve “for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007”.
The new appointees include:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” Ajuri added.