Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management For FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new board and management for the Federal Roads Maintainance Agency (FERMA).

This is according to a Friday statement from presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

He said they are to serve “for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007”.

The new appointees include:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” Ajuri added.