Tinubu Appoints Onanugu, Yakubu As SA, SSA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Also appointed is Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu, who will serve as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This was announced in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion,” the statement read.

“The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.”

Earlier, Tinubu appointed a new board and management for the Federal Roads Maintainance Agency (FERMA).

The appointees are to serve “for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007,” Ajuri added.