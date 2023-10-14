Hamas Elite Unit Commander Killed, Says Israel Army

A Hamas official told AFP the Palestinian group had "no comment" concerning the Israeli claim.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated October 14, 2023
Israeli army infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip enclave on October 8.
Israeli army infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) deploy along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip enclave on October 8. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) RELATE

 

A Hamas militant who Israel said led a unit of commando forces that gunned down civilians in last week’s attack on southern Israel has been killed in an air strike, the military said Saturday.

Israeli military “aircraft killed Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ (elite) commando force,” a statement said without specifying the location or timing of the strike.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Palestinian shouts following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023, as fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement continues for the eighth consecutive day.  (Photo by YASSER QUDIH / AFP)

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Qadi, 37, was a unit commander in the elite Hamas force.

READ ALSO: Gaza Death Toll Rises To 2,215, Over 1,300 Buildings Destroyed

Both the Palestinian official and the Israeli military statement said Qadi was one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in 2011 in exchange for a soldier, Gilad Shalit, captured by Hamas in 2006.

Qadi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli man who media reports at the time identified as a broker for the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Hamas militants who broke through the militarised security barrier around the Gaza Strip on October 7 killed more than 1,300 people in southern Israel, triggering retaliatory Israeli bombardment that has killed at least 2,215 people in Gaza.

