Intensified Troops’ Operations Led To ‘Bumper Farm Harvest’ In Zamfara, Says Army

The Commander of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, says the intensified security operations in Zamfara State have led to the bumper harvest of farm produce during this year’s farming season.

He also vowed to continue conducting harvest and farm troops’ patrol to ensure farmers harvest their produce without any attack.

The Commander stated this when he hosted the chairman and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State council at the Headquarters 1 Brigade, as he sought for national interest in news reportage from the journalists.

Over the years, farmers in the rural communities in Zamfara State have been experiencing bandits’ attacks on their farmlands while some pay levies to the criminal gangs before they can access their farms.

READ ALSO: Amotekun Raids Criminal Hideout, Arrests Robbery Suspects In Ondo

This has led to loss of lives and shortage of farm produce from the state and neighboring North-Western states.

Some farmers in the rural communities needed military escorts in other to transport their little farm produce to the state capital, Gusau.

The Brigade commander of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau said the situation has improved drastically, hoping that before the beginning of next year’s raining season, there will not be need to be using escorts to transport good within the state.

Earlier in his remark, the chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Zamfara State council, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, commended the efforts of the Nigerian Army in all the successful operations conducted

During the visit, Brigadier General Ahmed commended the Union for their contributions towards timely dissemination of information on the operational activities of the troops.

He urged journalists to continue to partner with the troops in ensuring that peace and normalcy returned to Zamfara State.