Osimhen Undergoes Scan To Determine Extent Of Injury Sustained Against Saudi

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, the national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and is likely to miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique also in Portugal.

“We don’t have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan,” Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Osimhen has six goals in Serie A this season and was the league’s top scorer as Napoli won the title last season. Before Napoli, he played in clubs in Germany and France.

AFP