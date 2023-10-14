Police Parade Woman For Bathing Husband With Boiling Oil In Rivers

A woman has been arrested and paraded by the Rivers State Police Command for disfiguring her husband’s body with boiling oil.

The woman, Favour Nweke, from Obite village in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, was paraded alongside other suspects at the command’s headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the state capital by the Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi .

Speaking to the Press, CP Nwonyi said the long arm of the law would always catch up with anyone no matter how far they run.

“(She) used hot groundnut oil on the husband may be for whatever domestic issue they have. You can run but you cannot hide, so I can assure you that the person has been arrested and is here with us. The law will catch up with anybody and do the necessary sanctions because if you do anyhow, you see anyhow,” CP Nwonyi said.

Speaking however, Mrs Nweke regretted her actions saying she and her husband were fighting when she poured the boiling oil all over his body and she wouldn’t have done it if she knew how it would end.

Her husband Ekelediri Nwokekoro from Okehi in Etche Local Government Area of the state is covered in blisters but manages to utter a few words.

“This is the challenge I face this period, it is an accident and I didn’t know it will occur this way,” Nwokekoro managed to mutter.

Other suspects arrested on suspicion of cultism, case snatching, and robbery, were also paraded alongside Mrs Nweke, while recovered weapons were displayed by the police as well.