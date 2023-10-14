Troops Kill One Bandit, Rescue Six Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped victims during a clearance operation in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer of One Mechanised Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the troops acting on credible intelligence on the kidnap of six persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos in the local government area, mobilised and embarked on a search and rescue operation.

He said that the troops made contact with the bandits and immediately engaged them in a gun battle, during which the troops rescued the kidnapped victims.

The spokesman further said that the troops neutralised one of the bandits and also recovered two AK- 47 rifles while several other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) One Mechanised Division, Major General Valentine Okoro, has has commended the troops for the operation.

The GOC also charged them to sustain the aggressive operation until all the criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility are completely wiped out.

He also appealed to all paramedics to be on the lookout of persons with gunshot wounds, and report such persons to the Nigerian Army or other sister security agencies for prompt action.