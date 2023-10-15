Ex-Senate President Lawan Loses Mother, Speaker Tajudeen Mourns

The immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has lost his mother.

It was gathered that Hajiya Halima Ibrahim, the mother of the 9th Senate President, died in Gashua, area of Yobe State on Saturday night. She was aged 86.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets With Lawan, Gbajabiamila At Aso Rock

She will be buried on Sunday in Gashua according to Islamic rites, according to Lawan’s media adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo.

Mourning the deceased, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, commiserated with Lawan over his mother’s death.

Tajudeen in a statement on Sunday described Ibrahim as a successful mother, saying she was a worthy example of womanhood going by the significant roles she played in her lifetime.

The Speaker said it is painful and devastating for one to lose his mother, especially at a time her wise counsel is highly needed.

Tajudeen, while commiserating with the immediate past President of the Senate, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, noted that Senator Lawan’s mother lived a life worthy of emulation, especially by the female folk.

He prayed for the repose of her soul, urging Senator Lawan to take solace in the fact that his mother lived an impactful life.