Osimhen, Iheanacho Ruled Out Of Nigeria’s Game Against Mozambique

Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho have been ruled out of the team’s friendly game against Mozambique.

This is according to a Sunday update on the team’s X handle.

Osimhen was substituted in Friday’s 2-2 draw with the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia. But days after the tie, the team’s handlers said the Napoli forward would not be part of Monday’s Mozambique clash as a “precautionary measure on advice of the medical team”.

For Iheanacho, he was excused to enable him to attend to “pressing personal issues”.

Iheanacho and Osimhen were part of the clash against Saudi Arabia with the former scoring on the night.

Nigeria’s game against Mozambique is billed for the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal on Monday.

The game is expected to begin by 4 p.m. (WAT).