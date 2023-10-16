Dino Melaye To ‘Recruit Graduates Into Agriculture’ As Kogi Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Kogi State Dino Melaye says one of his plans is to recruit graduates to boost the state’s agricultural sector.

He made the comment on Monday when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“We are going to work on agriculture. We are going to work on mechanised agriculture. We are going to go into plantation agriculture. We are going to have farmhouses. We are going to recruit our graduates into agriculture,” he said.

While lamenting the state of education in the Confluence State, Melaye promised to revamp the sector if he wins the November 11 election.

“After working on our economy, we are going to work on our education. As I speak with you today, apart from Ekiti State, we have the highest number of professors in this country yet our universities are like glorified secondary schools. Today, there is no functional primary school in Kogi State – no teachers,” Melaye maintained.

“Education is the bane of our development as a people. We are going to work on it. We are going to introduce ICT. We are going to work on the curriculum from primary school to our universities.”

‘First Responsibility’

He also pledged to unite the people.

“My first responsibility would be to unite our people and that is why the slogan of my campaign is: One Kogi, One Destiny,” the former lawmaker added.

The PDP candidate also accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State of running a proxy third term via the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Ahmed Ododo.

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy [Ododo].

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State,” he said.