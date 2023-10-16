Governor Lawal Restates Commitment To Revamp Education In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revitalising the education sector in the state.

The governor conducted an inspection tour of the College of Nursing and Command Science Secondary School (Girls) in the state capital of Gusau on Monday.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the inspection tour was characterised by a meticulous assessment of the facilities, considering every detail to ensure that these educational institutions meet the highest standards.

He added that throughout the tour, Governor Lawal demonstrated his commitment to education by closely examining every aspect of the facilities and leaving no stone unturned in his quest to identify improvement areas.

“The inspection tour began with Command Science Secondary School (Girls), where Major SN Odeh received and briefed the Governor and his entourage on the condition of the school and the management’s prayers to the government.

“In his remark, Governor Lawal mentioned that he had met with the Commander of the Army Education Corps last week and had promised to conduct an inspection tour of the army schools in Zamfara. The objective of the visit was to evaluate the schools and identify areas that needed improvement so that the government could enhance the education standard of the state.

“The Governor said he is with the Commissioner of Education, who has also seen and heard all the school’s challenges. He promised to assist in ensuring that Command Science Secondary School operates effectively.

“Following a thorough inspection of the classrooms, dormitory, kitchen, and dining hall, Governor Dauda Lawal firmly reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall condition of Command Science Secondary School.”

“At the Zamfara State College of Nursing Sciences Gusau, Governor Dauda Lawal was received by the provost, Zayyanu Muhammad Isa. The Provost acknowledged the Governor’s past contributions to the college, including constructing 250-capacity hostels for males and females and other facilities before he was elected as the State’s governor.

“The Governor vowed to do more in the college and other institutions of learning across the State.”