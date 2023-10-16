Lagos Govt Reopens Sealed Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Government has reopened Ladipo Market, Mushin, after meeting “the most essential criteria.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Affairs Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Kadiri Folashade, on Monday.

She quoted the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, as saying that business activities would commence at the popular spare parts market, after its recent closure for various environmental infractions.

The Commissioner noted that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu priotised the issue of clean environment, public health, and safety in line with the THEMES Plus agenda, which informed the recent drive to enforce strict compliance with waste management best practice across markets in the state.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public safety, particularly within markets and around business facilities, stressing that the goal was to ensure all markets in Lagos State, followed laid down environmental rules, resulting in a safer and healthier business environment for buyers and sellers.

Gbadegesin urged the traders to support the efforts of the state government by adhering strictly to the environmental laws, as markets that runs foul risked indefinite closure.