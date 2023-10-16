Lagos Issues Seven-Day Vacation Order To Bus Drivers On Bridges

The Lagos State Government on Monday issued a seven-day ‘Vacation Order’ to motorists and commercial bus drivers operating on top of bridges across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the ‘Vacation Order’ was based on the need to remove every infraction impeding free flow of traffic on bridges across State.

He said that despite several warnings, commercial bus drivers popularly known as ‘danfo drivers’ have continued to defy government order and causing serious obstructions around these bridges with great negative impacts on the integrity of the bridges and traffic.

The official said the government has constructed bus terminals and garages for commercial activities in the state.

“Every motorist/commercial bus driver operating along ‘Apongbon’ and ‘Idumota’ (Cater) Bridges, ‘Elegbata:, ‘Ebute-Ero’ and ‘Ejalonibu’ must as a matter of urgency vacate these areas as LASTMA would commence strict enforcement operation immediately after the expiration of this ultimatum until zero tolerance is achieved across the state,” Giwa said, according to a statement by a spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq.

Giwa added that activities of these commercial bus drivers on bridges are contrary to provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.

He said after the expiration of the ultimatum, violators would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecutions.