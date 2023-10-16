Sokoto To Set Up Community Guard To Fight Insecurity

Sokoto State government has set up committee to draw up plans and modalities to form the state community guard to complement the mainstream security agencies in the fight against insecurity

Addressing journalists in Sokoto, the press secretary to the state governor Abubakar Bawa, said the committee is charged with the responsibility of advising the government on the modalities for the establishment of the security outfit.

They are to also recommend mode of recruitment, power of composition and functions of the Sokoto community guard among others.

This move, he said, is in line with the agreement of the North-West governors’ resolve to work in unison in tackling insecurity and other economic challenges in the region.

The committee have representatives of all the mainstream security outfit with the intention of ensuring workable synergy among security agencies in tackling the numerous security challenges in the state.