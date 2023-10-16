Tinubu Presides Over Second FEC Meeting, Swears In New Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has presided over his second Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and sworn in the three newly appointed ministers.

The brief swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the FEC, meeting, which is the second in Tinubu’s administration.

The ministers who were screened on October 4, were sworn in by President Tinubu

They include Jamila Ibrahim (Kwara State); Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State); and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State), who will now join the 45 other ministers who were approved by the Red Chamber in August.

The ministers were assigned the following portfolios; Jamila Bio-Ibrahim – Minister of Youths, Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State Youth and Balarabe Lawal- Minister of Environment.

Monday’s FEC meeting is the second since Tinubu’s inauguration as President on May 29. It is coming after a 48-day hiatus.

Following a letter by Tinubu, the Senate had no October 4 screened and confirmed the three additional ministers.

President Tinubu had, on August 21, sworn in and inaugurated 45 ministers who attended the maiden cabinet meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on August 28 where he told FEC members including ministers to work hard, saying that the expectations of Nigerians are very high and underperformance won’t be tolerated.