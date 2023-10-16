Wife Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On Husband In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a woman for bathing her husband with hot water over a domestic disagreement.

The woman, whose name was given as Mrs Godslove Olakada originally from Akwa Ibom but married and now resident in Agbonchia town in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, October 14, was arrested by members of the local Nchia Vigilante and handed over to the Eleme Police Division.

Trouble started when she demanded the sum of N15,000 from her husband as part of the Host Community dividends. When the man refused, she allegedly poured hot water on his face and took his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Mrs Olakada, who together with her husband Ejire Olakada, are parents to two daughters, was found hiding in the ceiling of their home.

Confirming the incident via a brief WhatsApp message, the Command’s spokesman, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said investigation is ongoing.