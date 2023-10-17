Tinubu Appoints New PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ahmed Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

He is to serve for a term of four years in the first instance, presidential aide Ajuri Ngelale said in a Tuesday statement.

“The new Executive Secretary / CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund,” he said.

“His appointment trails the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary / CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau, to proceed on 90-day pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023.

“The President has directed the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, to serve in an acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office, beginning on December 26, 2023.”

