AC Milan’s Chukwueze Sidelined With Hamstring Injury

AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze has picked up a left hamstring injury while on Nigeria duty, the club said on Wednesday and could miss a month of action.

“Samuel Chukwueze is already back at Milanello: the Nigerian suffered a left hamstring injury while away on international duty,” said the Serie A leaders in a statement on the club’s website.

Milan did not specify the length of time the winger will be absent, but the Italian press has suggested Chukwueze will be out for one month.

The Nigerian winger joins his compatriot Victor Osimhen on the physio’s table after the Napoli striker suffered the same injury on Monday while also representing his country.

Chukwueze joined Milan this summer from Villarreal. The 24-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions this season.

Milan face third-placed Juventus on Sunday in a league match.