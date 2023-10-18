Eight Feared Dead, 52 Others Injured In Yobe Accident

About 8 travellers have reportedly been killed while 52 others were injured in an accident involving a trailer and a canter truck along Potiskum-Nangere road in Yobe State.

The travellers were on their way to popular Potiskum cattle market when one of the trucks lost control.

An eye witness, Adamu Hassan, told Channels Television’s correspondent the corpses have been evacuated to Potiskum Specialist Hospital while others are still at the General Hospital, Sabon Garin, Nangere as at time of filling this report.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state are yet to confirm the incident, but its personnel and that of State Emergency Management Agency were sighted in evacuating the victims to nearby health facility.