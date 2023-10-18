Katsina Gov’s Aide Dies In Auto Crash 

Shamsuddeen Malumfashi, a Senior Special Assistant on Islamic Education to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, is dead.

Malumfashi died on Tuesday afternoon in an auto crash around Rigachikun area in Kaduna State and was buried at a cemetery behind Kwandala General Hospital, in Malumfashi town.

He is survived by his father, Abubakar Yusuf, and his mother, Jamila, together with three wives and four children.

Governor Radda in company of the member representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim; Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Bello Kagara; and some of his personal aides attended the funeral prayer and interment of the deceased on Tuesday.

They were received at the family house of the deceased at Layin Yan Bori, in Malumfashi, by the Galadiman Katsina, District Head of Malumfashi, Sadik Mahuta; alongside the District Head of Mahuta, Bello Yan Mama.

Also at the family house to receive the governor were the father of the deceased and the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area, Maharazu Dayi.