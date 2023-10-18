NNPCL Appoints Femi Soneye As Chief Corporate Communications Officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has appointed Mr Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, the oil giant described Soneye as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

It stated that he “will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.”

“He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C. We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company,” the statement read.