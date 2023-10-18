Police Detain Inspector For Celebrating Ladipo Market Reopening With Gunshots

The Lagos State Police Command says it has identified the person in a viral video shown shooting an AK47 rifle at the Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

Inspector Kwanchi was seen in viral videos celebrating the reopening of the popular Ladipo Market in Lagos State with AK-47 shots to which the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, ordered an immediate probe.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday. confirmed the inspector’s arrest in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions. @LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its… pic.twitter.com/IiXrXoaNVN — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 18, 2023

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

The police assured members of the public that the Command will not tolerate any form of deviant behaviour from its officers and men, while those found culpable will be dealt with by laid down rules.

The police had on Tuesday vowed to probe the viral video, with the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, saying “We will identify the man with AK47 and do the needful. Thanks.”