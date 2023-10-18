Politicians Think It’s Impossible To Win Elections Without Rigging Plan — Itodo 

The Executive Director of election observer, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, says many Nigerian politicians have developed a mindset that considers election rigging as a necessary component of their campaign strategies.

He said this while lamenting the questionable outcome of elections in Nigeria on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Itodo claimed that politicians budget for compromising officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel, and even election observers, noting that such practices have become disturbingly common in the Nigerian political arena.

“Politicians think that in budgeting for elections, you must budget for INEC where you have to compromise INEC officials, you have to compromise security officials and buy up elections observers and it’s all sort of malfeasance.

“It’s just the paradigm of our politicians and they think it’s not possible to win an election without a rigging plan,” Itodo said.

The YIAGA boss emphasised on the importance of adhering to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the Constitution and INEC guidelines to conducting credible elections with unquestionable outcomes.

“The current 2022 Electoral Act, the Constitution and INEC guidelines as currently enshrined, if we play by those rules, we would have elections where the outcome would not be questioned. We just have a political culture where politicians think it’s impossible to win elections without a rigging plan,” he said.

He also stressed that the political class needs to learn to abide by the rules, respect the will of the people, and demonstrate love for the country. Itodo urged them to refrain from thuggery and voter suppression.