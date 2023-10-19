Lagos CP Orders Removal Of DPO Over Alleged Extortion

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the Meiran area of the Alimosho Local Government of the state for what the police termed leadership dereliction and supervisory ineptitude.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, aside the DPO, all the officers involved in an alleged extortion of a phone dealer have been identified and are currently at the Command Headquarters where their orderly room trial has commenced.

The disciplinary action by the police followed report of alleged extortion of the sum of N200,000 from a phone dealer by police officers from the Meiran police station.

According to reports, the officers detained the phone dealer and his brother for not providing an identity card or the receipts for the iPhones found with his brother.

They were reportedly detained for alleged stealing and armed robbery until they negotiated their freedom with the sum of N200,000 which they paid to the police in cash.