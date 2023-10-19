LASTMA Averts Fire Explosion As Tanker Falls Along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says its operatives early Thursday morning prevented another diesel fire explosion at Obadeyi before Ijaye along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the tanker (JJJ 596 XX) fully loaded with diesel products fell around 6:10am and had its contents spreading on the expressway.

Adebayo noted that in order to prevent another imminent fire explosion, LASTMA after arriving at the scene, immediately chased away scoopers and condoned off the entire vicinity.

“After arriving at the scene, LASTMA personnel immediately called the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services including LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and immediately secured the environment against area boys and other members of the public who had started scooping diesel with buckets/jerry cans.”

Adebayo confirmed that Policemen from Meiran Police Division provided security backup at the scene.

“Priliminary investigations revealed that the falling tanker fully loaded with diesel was coming from Abule-Egba going to Ijaye before the driver lost control due to a brake failure at Obadeyi.”

LASTMA announced a traffic diversion at Hamadiya by both Hamadiya Hospital Way likewise those moving against those from toll gate.

It added that Traffic Officer, Ajalekoko Bolade (Bravo 19, Abule-Egba), who led Lastma rescue operations to the scene confirmed that the driver of the tanker ran away immediately after the incident.