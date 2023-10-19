Navy Intercepts 11 Stowaways Aboard Ghana-Bound Ship

Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team has intercepted 11 Stowaways aboard GWANGZHOU HIGHWAY PANAMA ship enroute Ghana.

According to a statement by the Base Information Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, H.A Collins, on Thursday, the individuals were intercepted on Tuesday at about 7pm during a routine patrol of Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team.

He said that the Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.

READ ALSO: FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For One-Day Repairs

“Initially, 4 stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.

“Following a comprehensive search, an astonishing 7 more stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody,” the statement said.

The official said the stowaways have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols.

The apprehended individuals as listed by the Navy are: