Navy Intercepts 11 Stowaways Aboard Ghana-Bound Ship

Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team has intercepted 11 Stowaways aboard GWANGZHOU HIGHWAY PANAMA ship enroute Ghana.
According to a statement by the Base Information Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, H.A Collins, on Thursday, the individuals were intercepted on Tuesday at about 7pm during a routine patrol of Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team.
He said that the Western Regional Control Centre (WRCC) was immediately informed and prompted the vessel to halt within Lagos anchorage.
“Initially, 4 stowaways were apprehended from the stern of the vessel. However, information provided by these individuals revealed the presence of additional stowaways inside the ship.
“Following a comprehensive search, an astonishing 7 more stowaways were uncovered within the ship, bringing the total to 11 stowaways who were promptly disembarked from the vessel and taken into custody,” the statement said.
The official said the stowaways have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols.
The apprehended individuals as listed by the Navy are:
- Shedrack David, 19yrs from Ondo State.
- Emmanuel Godbless, 30yrs from Delta State.
- Ibrahim Hassan, 30yrs from Adamawa State.
- Solomon Francis, 21yrs from Ondo State.
- Bolaji Johnson, 28yrs from Ondo State.
- Samsom Aimy, 37yrs from Bayelsa State.
- Ayefuwei Collins, 27yrs from Delta State.
- Ayo Gula, 28 yrs from Delta State.
- Jolomi Daniel, 23yrs from Ondo State.
- Abubakar Ibrahim, 19yrs from Zamfara State and
- Precious Uwalogho, 30yrs from Delta State.