Nigeria’s Democratic Process Must Be Decentralised — Prof Abbas

A Professor of International Law and Global Affairs, Ademola Abbas, says Nigeria’s democratic system must be decentralised for efficient electoral system.

“We need to refocus We need to go back to the drawing board and begin to ask how we can decentralise electoral processes in Nigeria,” Abbas said on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday.

He lamented that currently, Nigeria’s democratic process is heavily centralised on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the core challenge facing Nigeria’s democratic electoral process lies in the extensive centralisation of responsibilities, primarily entrusted to INEC.

“The first problem we face in Nigeria today, talking about the democratic election in Nigeria, is that our democratic system has been heavily centralised. We put everything on INEC every four years, we expect INEC to come and perform a miracle literally for 200 million people in 36 hot states in the government,” he said.

The professor of international law draws attention to how other countries handle elections differently, citing the United States as an example.

“How do they do it in some countries? We have to learn how other people do it. Look at the US. States actually have the primary responsibility for conducting elections, so most states have what they call the secretaries of states who will organise elections. Sometimes most of the litigations that we follow in elections would have come in the pre-election time,” he said.

Abbas said, in contrast, in Nigeria, a significant number of litigations occur after elections due to issues like voter suppression, intimidation, and irregularities. These problems, according to the professor, could be addressed more effectively if electoral processes were decentralised.

He called for a paradigm shift, emphasising the need to refocus Nigeria’s electoral system. He identified decentralisation as a way to enhance transparency and efficiency of the democratic process in the country.