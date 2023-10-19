President Tinubu Appoints New BOI Chief Olusi

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

This was announced in a statement on Thursday by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, saying the appointment is for a term of four years in the first instance.

“The President’s approval of Dr. Olusi’s appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olukayode Pitan,” the statement read.

Tinubu charged the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians, who are operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors, are given fair and equitable access to much needed support in order to bolster employment generation and wealth creation amongst income groups in the country with special regard for lower- and middle-income enterprise operators.

Until his appointment, Olusi served as a World Bank economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

Between 2011 and 2015, he was the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

An alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom, he obtained a Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.