Reps To Probe Adoption Of Concrete Technology For Road Construction

The House of Representatives is to investigate the adoption of concrete technology for road construction in Nigeria.

This followed a motion on notice by a member, Honourable Khadija Ibrahim.

In the motion, lawmakers raised concerns that several studies have revealed that the use of rigid/cement concrete pavements in road construction has significant technical limitations and constraints.

The House is further worried that the Minister of Works’ new policy on cement concrete pavement adoption without in-depth studies of the comparative advantages/disadvantages with asphalt may contradict technical specifications, potentially leading to contract breaches and potential arbitration and litigations during a challenging economic time.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, had said advocated the use of concrete technology in road construction, saying that it is loaded with lots of benefits including durability with a life span of over fifty years.