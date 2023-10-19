Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Atiku’s Appeal Seeking Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has fixed Monday, October 23 for hearing in the appeal by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election.

The apex court will same day, hear the motion by Atiku seeking to bring fresh evidence to prove that President Bola Tinubu submitted forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a hearing notice sighted by Channels Television on Thursday, the apex court fixed 9am of the date for Atiku’s lawyers and those of President Tinubu to address its panel of seven Justices on whether it has powers to grant the request.

Also billed to address the court on the contentious request are lawyers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are joint respondents in the motion.

They are to argue and cite relevant laws on whether such request is grantable under the country’s Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The documents Atiku sought to tender are the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University on Monday, October 2.

The 32-page documents were released to him on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, United States of America.