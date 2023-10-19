Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Corps Member In Kaduna

A serving youth corps member in Kaduna State has been hacked to death by a group of urban gangs that specialise in phone snatching and other criminal activities.

The victim – Chalya Silas who was doing her one-year mandatory National Youth Service – in the state was killed by the criminals at the Barnawa area of the Kaduna metropolis while she was doing her early morning jogging along the road on Thursday.

A close friend of the late Youth corper, told Channels Television that the criminals stabbed her in the chest and later made away with her phone.

The management of the National Youth Service Corps is yet to comment on the incident, but the Kaduna State Police Command through the public relations officer, Manir Hassan said the Command has since launched a manhunt of the killers of the youth corps member with a view to arresting and bringing them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police after an emergency meeting of the top hierarchy of the command, had ordered the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and operatives to hunt for the killers of the Corps member,” he said.

“It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning jogging when some miscreants on motorcycles pounced on her. The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a Corps member serving in Kaduna South.

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of the Command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.

“The CP has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander, to immediately hunt for killers of the Corps member and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”