FIFA Suspends Congolese Coach For 20 Years Over Sexual Abuse

FIFA on Friday suspended a former youth coach in the Democratic Republic of Congo from football for 20 years for sexually abusing a youth player.

The governing body of world football said in a statement that Jonathan Bukabakwa had been “found guilty of sexually abusing a minor football player”.

It said the adjudicatory chamber had also fined Bukabakwa 100,000 Swiss francs (112,000 dollars).

The case, said FIFA’s statement, followed allegations on several media platforms of the sexual abuse of minors by coaches in different regions and leagues in DR Congo.

READ ALSO: Messi Should Have Own Ballon d’Or Category, Says Guardiola

Bukabakwa was provisionally suspended for five months earlier this year.

FIFA said that following an investigation the adjudicatory chamber “was comfortably satisfied that Mr Bukabakwa had breached…the Code of Ethics.”

FIFA said that the decision was in line with its “zero tolerance approach to all forms of abuse in football”.

AFP