Napoli Deny Frosty Relationship With Osimhen, To Discuss Future With Striker

Napoli have said that reports of frosty relationship between the Serie A champions and its star striker, Victor Osimhen, is “entirely out of place.”

The club said this in a press release where it clarified recent comments made by its president, Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding Osimhen.

De Laurentiis was quoted to have said, “We verbally agreed on new deal in August, then if things change on his side…life goes on.

“Victor’s contract expires in June 2025, there’s always time”. “Remember… I sold Koulibaly to Chelsea one year before end of his deal”.

However, the club noted that De Laurentiis did not say anything negative about the Nigerian striker, saying that “his words have been distorted by certain media publications.”

The club added that “He simply stated that after a series of lengthy contract negotiations which ended with the parties shaking hands and agreeing to continue together, Victor had second thoughts.

“President De Laurentiis hopes this is merely a pause for reflection. Over the coming weeks, when Victor will not be able to play as he recovers from injury, the president, Osimhen and his agent Roberto Calenda will sit down calmly to discuss the future.”

In September, Osimhen was apparently offended after the Italian club posted a video seemingly mocking him for missing a penalty against Bologna on its verified TikTok handle.

After threatening legal action against Napoli through his agent, Osimhen went on to pulled down all images related to the club from his Instagram page in what seemed to be a response to Napoli over the video.

Napoli however said the club’s Tik Tok post which was deleted after criticisms from some fans was not intended to mock their “treasure” Osimhen.

Osimhen later released a statement reiterating his loyalty to Napoli and described his journey in the Italian city of Naples, Italy as exciting.