Late Nigerian Ambassador To Morocco Buried In Kaduna 

The remains of the late Nigerian ambassador to Morocco Mansur Nuhu Bamali have been laid to rest in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Friday burial was attended by hundreds of mourners from within and outside Kaduna State who besieged the Palace of the Emir of Zazzau Nuhu Bamalli to pay their last condolences to the family of someone they described as a perfect gentleman.

Among the dignitaries present at the funeral prayer include the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal Abass.

READ ALSO: Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Corps Member In Kaduna

The late Ambassador Mansur Nuhu Bamali who is a younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Bamali died in a private hospital in Lagos. He was 53.

Until his death, he was the Magajin Garin Zazzau and a senior member of the Zazzau Emirate Traditional Council.

In his tribute after the funeral prayer, Governor Uba Sani described the late ambassador as a perfect gentleman and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal peace.