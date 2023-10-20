Nigeria’s Ambassador To Morocco Dies At 42

The Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, also known as Magajin Garin Zazzau, has passed away at 42.

The Zazzau Emirate disclosed this in an X post on Friday.

According to the post, Ambassador Mansur passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in Lagos while in transit to Morocco.

“On a sad note, we announced the death of Ambassador Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Magajin Garin Zazzau,” the statement read.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihir Raji’un! Advertisement On a sad note, We announced the death of Ambasssdor MANSUR NUHU BAMALLI, Magajin Garin Zazzau.

Ambassador Mansur passed away this morning at Dorches Hospital, Abuja while on transit to Morocco.

Funeral arrangement will be communicated later. pic.twitter.com/o1Q3Og432L — Zazzau Emirate (@Zazzau_Emirate) October 20, 2023

However, the cause of Bamalli’s demise was not revealed.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Signs AU Charter On Disabilities

The Zazzau Emirate disclosed that the funeral arrangements for the late ambassador would be communicated.

Bamalli, who is a Prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022. He was the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna.

He served as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy director prior to being appointed. Ambassador Bamalli is survived by his wife and two children.