Police Launch Manhunt After Murder Of US Judge 

A vast search was underway on Friday for a man suspected of shooting dead a judge in the eastern US state of Maryland who ruled against him just hours earlier in a child custody case, officials said.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot in the driveway outside his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday evening, Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said.

“This was a targeted attack,” Albert said at a press conference.

The sheriff said local, state and federal law enforcement authorities were searching for Pedro Argote, 49, of Frederick, Maryland, in connection with the shooting of the Circuit Court judge.

“Argote is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous,” Albert said.

The sheriff said the judge had presided earlier in the day at a divorce hearing involving Argote in which custody of his children was given to his wife.

He said Argote did not attend the hearing.

Argote did not have a criminal record and legally owned a handgun, the sheriff said.

AFP