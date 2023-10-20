Simba, Ahly Draw In Lively Start To African Football League

Moroccan Reda Slim put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time before a capacity 60,000 crowd that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart, Patrice Motsepe.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated October 20, 2023
Twitter
simba-ah-ahly-
Simba SC’s winger Saidi Ntibazonkiza fights for the ball with Al Ahly’s centre-back Yasser Ibrahim during the inaugural game of the African Football League (AFL) between Simba of Tanzania and Al Ahly of Egypt at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, on October 20, 2023. (Photo by ERICKY BONIPHACE / AFP)

 

The first edition of the African Football League (AFL) kicked off on Friday with a lively 2-2 quarter-final first-leg draw between Simba of Tanzania and Al Ahly of Egypt in Dar es Salaam.

Moroccan Reda Slim put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time before a capacity 60,000 crowd that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart, Patrice Motsepe.

Simba scored twice within seven minutes early in the second half thanks to headers from Tanzanian Denis Kibu and Malian Sadio Kanoute.

Simba goalkeeper Ally Salim then failed to grasp a cross on 63 minutes, allowing Mahmoud Kahraba to equalise by pushing the ball into the net.

The clubs meet again on Tuesday in Cairo with record 11-time African champions Ahly favoured to win and face Petro Luanda of Angola or Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the semi-finals.

READ ALSOMessi Should Have Own Ballon d’Or Category, Says Guardiola

The AFL underwent a name change several months ago from CAF Africa Super League amid fears that the original title might be linked with the failed 2021 attempt to form a European Super League.

Initially, a 24-club, 197-match tournament culminating in a single-match final, it was reduced to eight teams with two-leg quarter-finals, semi-finals and final due to limited sponsorship.

Prize money has been drastically reduced with the winners set to pocket four million dollars — $7.5 mn less than first planned.

There has also been criticism of the choice of clubs with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria, quarter-finalists in the past three CAF Champions League seasons, notable absentees.

Simba and Petro have never won an African competition while Enyimba and Mazembe owe their places to past glories rather than current form.

On Saturday, Petro host Sundowns, hoping to repeat a shock 2022 CAF Champions League quarter-final triumph over the Pretoria outfit.

The other two first legs are scheduled for Sunday with TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo facing Esperance of Tunisia and Enyimba of Nigeria meeting Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Return matches are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in a competition that will finish on November 11 with the second leg of the final.

AFP

More Stories

No related articles found