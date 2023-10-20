Tinubu Appoints Shaakaa Chira As New Auditor-General

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He said the President exercised the powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

“The President approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office,” the statement read.

“President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.”