Bukola Saraki Foundation Pays Off Mr Ibu’s Medical Expenses

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation says it has fully covered the medical expenses of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, as of Wednesday October 18, 2023.

Announcing this in a statement shared on its Facebook page on Friday, the foundation urged others to come forward and assist the comic actor who is lying sick in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos in any capacity.

The foundation said, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation has fully covered the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers,” the statement read.

Recall that on Wednesday, Mr. Ibu shared a viral video on his verified Instagram account, in which from a hospital bed, he solicited for assistance in paying his medical bills and prayers to recover from an undisclosed illness.

Mr Ibu, who said he has been in the hospital for some weeks, also said his doctors informed him that if his new ideas don’t work, they would have to amputate his leg.

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is a non-governmental organisation owned by Former Senate President and former governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki.