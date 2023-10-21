IGP Condemns Benue Bank Robbery, Says Perpetrators Have ‘Murdered Sleep’

The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has condemned the Benue bank robbery, saying the perpetrators have “murdered sleep”.

Gunmen had on Friday attacked some banks in Otukpo, Benue State, leading to several deaths.

Barely a day after the incident, the IGP in a statement by the Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, described the incident as a “senseless act of violence”.

“In response to this grave incident, the Nigeria Police Force has initiated a comprehensive and coordinated effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the statement read.

“The IGP has ordered the deployment of additional operational and investigative assets and resources to Otukpo, the Benue State Command, and surrounding states to assist in the swift apprehension of the other fleeing criminals responsible for this atrocity, as a follow-up to the gunning down of two of the armed robbers after a hot chase on Friday.”

While condoling with the families of the victims, the police chief said additional assets have been deployed to Benue to aid in fishing out the masterminds of the assault.

“The IGP extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who were affected by this senseless act of violence,” the statement added.

“He noted that two of the suspects were gunned down by operatives while attempting to escape, adding that the assailants who orchestrated this brazen act of criminality have indeed ‘murdered sleep’ as their actions have shaken the Otukpo community to its core, assuring the public that every resource and effort will be dedicated to ensuring that these individuals are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

